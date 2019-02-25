Emergency services put out a car fire beside State Highway 1 near the turnoff to Puwera landfill south of Whangārei yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand acting shift manager Carren Larking said two crews were sent to the car fire after being notified about the incident around 3pm.

"It was just a car fire that also caught some grass on fire and we just put it out and went home," Larking told the Northern Advocate.

A police spokesman said the car went up in smoke after breaking down and catching alight. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Two fire crews were sent to extinguish the blaze which appears to have started in the engine bay. Photo / Supplied

The car was transported away from the scene, between Maungakaramea Rd and the turnoff to Puwera landfill, on the back of a tow truck.

Blackened remains of grass and small shrubs could be seen from the edge of the road after the fire was put out by the fire service.

Nobody was injured.