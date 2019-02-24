Police and emergency services are rushing to the Hawea Flat area, near Wanaka, after reports of a jet boat crash.

Initial reports indicate two people were involved in the 1.30pm crash, but their injury status is unknown at this time.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman confirmed they were assisting other emergency services at the scene.

It comes after a jet boat crashed on a remote part of Queenstown's Shotover River on Friday.

Advertisement

Ten people were on board the boat when it crashed into rocks, injuring nine.

Two passengers remained in hospital this morning while the remaining passengers were discharged yesterday.

More to come