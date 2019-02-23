Firefighters working to control the Pigeon Valley fire expect to have created a 30m "black-out" zone around the fire by the end of today.

Black out refers to a cold area where no material is currently burning.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Rory Renwick said as of this morning, there was a "black out" 30m line around 33.2km of the fire perimeter, and a 10m line around the remaining 2.2km.

Crews will be working to extend the 10m line out to 30m over the rest today.

Advertisement

Overnight crews also identified a hot spot that had flared up, creating an active fire, but it was put out using drones.

A 30m blacked out fire control line is complete around 93 per cent of the fire perimeter, with just 2.2km to go (green line). Photo / Nelson Tasman Civil Defence

Light rain fell in the region this morning; 8mm was recorded at the fire site since 5am.

While the rain would help reduce the fire risk in lighter fuels such as dry grass, it wasn't enough to make a significant difference, Renwick said.

He added that people should still be very careful as the fire risk across the region was still high. Once the dampness of the rain lifted, light fuels could dry out in less than a day, and fires could start very easily, he said.

"As a guide, think of clothes on a washing line. The vegetation is much the same, so if your clothes dry, the vegetation will, too," Renwick said.

Civil Defence group controller Roger Ball welcomed the progress, but reiterated that there was still work to be done.

The State of Local Emergency remains in place until Wednesday.

Controlled access through the cordon remains in place for residents only in Teapot, Eves and Redwood valleys, and the prohibition on machinery use is still in place.