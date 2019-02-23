Police have put up a cordon and large tarpaulins at Fashion Island following two alleged assaults early this morning.

Investigators appeared this afternoon to be focussing on an area at the western end of the outdoor shopping centre in Pāpāmoa.

A police media spokeswoman said two people were allegedly punched at Fashion Island about 1.30am.

One person had been arrested in relation to the assaults.

The tarpaulins cover several carparks. Photo / George Novak

She did not have any information about the nature of any injuries or any charges laid.

Another spokeswoman said initial reports were that the incident happened at the Flying Mullet bar but it later appeared the bar closed before the incident.

A reporter at the scene said firefighters were helping police install large, raised tarps over a several carparks around the corner in front of the Tremains Real Estate office.