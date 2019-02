A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Mt Wellington late last night.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on the Ellerslie-Panmure highway about 11.20pm.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and taken to hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car was not seriously injured.

A scene examination was conducted by the Serious Crash Unit and police were making inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.