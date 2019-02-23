Shots are thought to have been fired at a police car during a pursuit early this morning, police say.

Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Commander, said Christchurch police were investigating following the incident in Anzac Drive, in the eastern suburb of Wainoni.

The drama unfolded just before 1am after police officers, concerned by a motorist's driving, signalled for the driver to stop.

"The car failed to stop, and officers saw what they believed to be shots fired through a window of the car, towards the police car.

"Police immediately abandoned the pursuit."

No one was hurt, but police were taking the incident "extremely seriously", Todd said.

"Inquiries to locate the offender/s have been ongoing today, and this has included a police presence in Anzac Drive.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our inquiries."

Christchurch police can be contacted on 03 363 7400, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 800 511.

