A helicopter is at the scene of a car that has rolled this morning near Taupō.

One person is in serious condition and will be transported by helicopter to Rotorua.

Two people were in the car which rolled on SH32 on Western Bay Rd, near Taupō. Only one car was involved.

The other person has minor injuries.

Advertisement

Police were called to the scene at 9.58am.

Ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene.

Earlier reports of the crash stated one person was initially trapped.

A police media spokesperson said she believed the road was still open.