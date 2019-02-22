One person is in a serious condition after a car collided with a pole before rolling in Kumeu, west of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Wookey Lane and Grivelle St at 4.35pm.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was the sole occupant of the car.

"The person was initially trapped and has reportedly sustained serious injuries," the spokeswoman told the Herald.

Advertisement

Drivers were advised to take extra care while travelling in wet conditions and delays for people travelling in and out of Auckland tonight were to be expected.

Showers are expected to pepper Auckland commuters during rush hour traffic while those further north are in for a soaking.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 5.45PM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right southbound lane after the Hillsborough on-ramp. Please pass the incident with care and expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/1LKDvC1bjH — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 22, 2019

For Aucklanders leaving the city to head north, traffic is heavy between the Harbour Bridge and the Upper Harbour Highway.

Traffic was also congested for drivers heading into city at Greville Rd and again from Northcote Rd to the Harbour bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic was heavy from the city centre to Takanini. The NZ Transport Agency reported a crash had been cleared near Te Irirangi Dr.

For drivers heading into Auckland from the south, traffic was heavy between Highbrook and the Centre City.

On the Northwestern Motorway, for westbound traffic heavy patches were between St Lukes and Lincoln Rd.

For citybound drivers on the Northwestern, traffic was heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd. Waterview tunnel is free-flowing.

Drivers travelling north on the Southwestern Motorway can expect delays between Cavendish Dr and Onehunga.

NZTA has reported a crash blocking the right lane just after Hillsborough Rd on ramp.

For southbound traffic, heavy patches are between Maioro St and Puhinui Rd and slow at the Southern Link.

Be Prepared: The #SH1 southbound Ramarama on-ramp and off-ramp will be CLOSED tonight for maintenance work. Details are here: https://t.co/MUeOmP5aJh. ^MF pic.twitter.com/jf3SLkc7sg — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 22, 2019

While Cyclone Oma is not heading to New Zealand it has contributed to the warm air moving over the country from the tropics.

Electricity companies have put emergency crews on standby today, braced for a possible deluge, as heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland and the Tararua Range.