Everyone has their own reason for lacing up their running shoes for Round the Bays.

Chelle Tucker's is a lanky goofball she became mum to three years ago, and all those like him still looking for a home to be lazy and loved in.

The 30-year-old will next Sunday take part in the annual fun run from downtown Auckland to the suburb of St Heliers Bay.

She's running the 8.4 kilometre section of the event as part of a year-long fundraiser for greyhound dog re-homing organisations, Nightrave Greyhounds and May Hounds.

Tucker works with both organisations to help retired racing greyhounds find homes where the notoriously lazy dogs can retire comfortably with a loving family.

When she doesn't feel like training, Tucker thinks of the 7-year-old greyhound, George, she adopted three years ago.

"Whenever I don't want to go for a run I'm like 'Why am I doing this? It's to help hounds to get into homes like mine'.

"I want them to have the kind of life that George has."

As well as Round the Bays, Tucker the Browns Bay woman will also run six XTERRA Auckland Trail Series events and the Auckland half-marathon, covering more than 120km in total over the year.

The Browns Bay athlete hopes to raise at least $2000 to $3000 to be split evenly between Nightrave Greyhounds and May Hounds, money that can be used to help pay for dog food and extra training some greyhounds needed to prepare them for their retirement homes.

But the dog-lover was clear that she believed most greyhound trainers wanted the best for their dogs once their racing careers were over.

"There are trainers holding onto their dogs until they can be adopted. I see more of that than the other side [retired greyhounds being euthanised]."

She loved the breed because of their loving and lazy nature — George is so lazy he won't be taking part in Round the Bays.

The dog had been officially diagnosed with laziness by a vet after Tucker, concerned by his lack of energy, took him for a check-up.

"He'll walk 200 metres and be 'I'm done, I just want to go back to the couch'."

So while it would be nice to have her best mate as her running pal, she was happy to go it alone in his name.

"He's done his running, now it's my turn."

*Donations can be made at: givealittle.co.nz/cause/the-trail-i-pound-for-the-love-of-a-hound