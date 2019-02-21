WARNING: This article contains graphic content.

Eight years after the Christchurch earthquakes, new footage has been released of the catastrophic damage caused.

The footage, released by engineering consultants Tonkin & Taylor on YouTube, provides a four-minute slide show of photos taken of the horrific damage caused to properties during the quakes.

900,000 tonnes of liquefaction ejecta rose to the earth's surface. Video still / Tonkin & Taylor

The slideshow comes with a warning for viewers, stating, "Please note that this video may be upsetting to people who have experienced destructive earthquakes and families who have lost loved ones in them – please consider the impact it may have on your emotional wellbeing before deciding to view".

The slideshow begins with a wide shot of the immense liquefaction that surrounded homes in Christchurch, while it goes on to show cars swallowed by openings in the road, houses flattened by the force, and large-scale rock collapses.

Among the images, informative slides tell how over 100,000 properties sustained earthquake damage, and 15,000 families lost their homes.

Seventy per cent of the CBD was demolished and 2000 buildings were pulled down. Fifty-two per cent of the urban roads were smashed, and over 1000km had to be rebuilt.

900,000 tonnes of liquefaction ejecta rose to the earth's surface, 16,000 homes suffered major foundation damage, and 8000 Canterbury families were permanently displaced.

In a statement accompanying the footage, managing director of Tonkin & Taylor Doug Johnson said the company made the difficult decision to publicly release this video.

"It is our hope that this footage will reinforce the importance of pre-assessments for liquefaction potential before the consenting of residential, commercial and civic development in the future," he said.

Firefighters, police and other search and rescue crews at work on the collapsed and burning CTV building in central Christchurch. 22 February 2011. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Tonkin & Taylor acknowledges the 185 people who lost their lives in the February 2011 earthquake and the thousands of people who still live with the trauma the earthquakes brought.

Fifty-two per cent of the urban roads were smashed, and over 1000kms had to be rebuilt. Video still / Tonkin & Taylor

"We would like to thank the people of Canterbury who allowed us on to their properties and into their homes to take these images.

"You have made a significant contribution to the international understanding of earthquake liquefaction. The resulting research is now being used world-wide to help prevent communities having to suffer the hardship and heartache that you experienced."

Johnson said Canterbury has largely recovered and become an exemplar of earthquake resilience but "that couldn't have happened as well, or as quickly, without the unconditional co-operation of our engineering colleagues".

"Engineers, constructors, all public agencies and authorities, emergency responders and the private sector worked together, shared resources, information, data and experience in a way that had never been seen before," he said.

"Greater co-operation has led to better and faster results for the people of Canterbury.

A memorial to the people who died in the CTV building collapse in Christchurch. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We do not want to relive the experience but it's vital we remember it, learn from it and continue to build resilience into all of our communities."

The 2010 Canterbury earthquake struck with a magnitude of 7.1 at 4.35am on September 4.

Five months later, a 6.2 earthquake occurred in Christchurch on February 22, 2011 at 12.51pm.