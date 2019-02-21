A bomb disposal expert has been called to a property in Western Springs after reports of a suspicious package prompted the police to call in the New Zealand Defence Force.

Police said they received a report of vandalism at a Finch St address in Morningside, where a cordon was now in place, just before 6am.

The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team had been notified after a suspicious item was found by police, a spokeswoman said.

There was no risk to the public and the cordon was in place is a precaution, she said.

Advertisement

Police were currently on scene making enquiries.

More to come.