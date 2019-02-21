Two people have been taken to hospital following a boating incident at Foxton Beach, in the Manawatu-Wanganui region.

Emergency services were called to the beach at 2.15pm today after a boat tipped over on the bar, and reportedly rolled three times.

Manawatu Volunteer Coastguard president Eddie Bambery said "the boat was high and dry".

"We had to tow it back out to sea which took every single bit of tow rope that we had," he said.

"The people managed to get to shore themselves and our jet ski was first response and brought the two men to the ambulance.

"They had been out fishing, and got quite a few fish, and were heading back and just misjudged the waves."

Bambery said everything worked out well and the Coastguard crew did a great job.

St John said two patients were taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a moderate condition.