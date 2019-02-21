Police are tight-lipped on an investigation following a complaint made by one police officer against another when the pair were off duty.

Assistant Commissioner Sue Schwalger said the "incident" is of a serious nature and a thorough investigation is now underway.

"The incident was reported to have taken place on 5th February when both officers were off-duty," Schwalger said.

"One of the officers has been stood down while the investigation is ongoing."

Advertisement

Police are unable to comment on the matter further.