One person is in a critical condition following a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

A St John spokesperson confirmed one person was in a critical condition and one in a serious condition following the crash, which happen to the expressway bridge in Twyford around 4.10pm.

She said another two had received minor injuries. All four were being transferred to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the crash, involving a truck, happened on the expressway bridge in Twyford.

The expressway was closed between the Evenden Road roundabout and the Pakowhai Road roundabout, but re-opened about 6pm.



She confirmed Fire Services were also attending the scene.



