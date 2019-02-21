Northland Police have launched a homicide inquiry following the death of a baby girl in Kaitāia.

A post-mortem indicated to police the baby died of non-incidental injuries.

The baby was found dead on February 19 after police attended an incident at the Kaitāia address.

Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said enquiries are ongoing and a scene examination is being carried out at the address.

Advertisement

"Police will thoroughly investigate the matter and use resources from across the Northland district to ensure we have a thorough understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident," Schmid said.

"At this point, it is early days into the investigation however Police have been speaking with a number of people as part of our enquiries."

Anyone who might have information which could help Northland Police with their investigation are asked to please come forward.

Information can be passed onto Kaitāia Police on (09) 408 6500 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.