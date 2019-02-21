The death of a woman who died after getting into trouble while paddle boarding north of Auckland is being referred to the Coroner.

The woman died after an incident near Wenderholm Regional Park in Waiwera, north of Auckland about 11.20am yesterday.

She was pulled from the water but revival attempts were unsuccessful.

A police spokesman emergency services were supporting the family following the "tragic" incident.

The exact circumstances of what happened would form part of an investigation which will be referred to the Coroner.

Members of the woman's family are still being notified about her death and were today unable to release her name.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Jonty Mills said the woman's death put the drowning toll at 19, compared to 22 for same time last year.

She was one of two women to die in the water, the rest were men, he said.

The woman was also the first person to die in a paddle boarding related incident so far this year.

The organisation had been working with New Zealand Stand Up Paddling on the 'Sup Safely Code' in which they had drawn up five key safety tips:

• Always wear a leash,

• A personal flotation device (PFD) will increase chances of survival,

• Be aware of the conditions,

• Try and carry two forms of waterproof communication,

• If alone, tell someone where you're going.