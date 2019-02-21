National has come out swinging in response to the Tax Working Group's final report, saying its recommendations were an attack on the Kiwi way of life.

The group, chaired by former Labour Finance Minister Sir Michael Cullen, this morning recommended the Government implement a capital gains tax (CGT).

The tax would cover assets such as land, shares, investment properties, businesses assets and intellectual property, but would exclude the family home, cars, boats and art.

It would raise more than $8 billion over five years and Cullen laid out a range of other taxation options as to what that could be spent on.

National Leader Simon Bridges – who yesterday said he was expecting a "big, hairy capital gains tax" – said the working group's recommendations went further than just suggesting a CGT.

He said there were eight taxes recommended, including a tax on agriculture, water, the environment and waste.

"This is an attack on the Kiwi way of life," Bridges said.

"This would hit every New Zealander with a KiwiSaver, shares, investment property, a small business, a lifestyle block, a bach or even an empty section."

Cullen, along with Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Revenue Minister Stuart Nash, were at pains to point out that any changes to the tax system would be about creating fairness.

But Bridges said that was "rubbish".

In fact, he said, the CGT that Cullen recommended was one of the highest in the world.

"We believe New Zealanders already pay enough tax and the Government should be looking at tax relief, not taking even more out of the pockets of New Zealand families."

The working group's recommendations are now with the Government, which has begun the process of considering which to adopt into law.

It will report back in April.

Between now and then, all parts of the Government – New Zealand First, as coalition partners with Labour, and the Greens providing confidence and supply – will be negotiating how to proceed.

The Greens are keen for a CGT – but NZ First have in the past come out against such a tax.

The Government does not have to adopt Cullen's recommendations to the letter, and has the scope to make some changes.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would now take a bit of time to form a consensus around its response.

Asked about National's response to the report, she harked back to the 2010 tax working group report which suggested changes to the tax system.

"I do recall a time when that National Party undertook a similar bit of work and it came back with some very similar suggestions."

"They did what we are now doing, which is taking the time to consider the report."

Asked how Labour would get NZ First on board with a CGT, Ardern said in the same way that we progress with any matter in Government.

"We build consensus, and that's exactly the process we will adopt in this case."

Robertson said he had had some preliminary discussions with Peters which had been "very general" and described them as "constructive".