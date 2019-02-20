Police have swooped on Kawerau this morning after an alleged armed robbery at a Fletcher Avenue bank.

A spokeswoman from police communications confirmed police were made aware of the armed robbery about 9.08am.

Signs at First Credit Union in Kawerau. Photo / Rahera Fox

Initial reports indicate a male offender entered the bank armed with a weapon and left the premises a short time later, making off with an amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are conducting area inquiries and examining the scene.

A witness described the scene in the aftermath of the incident.

"By the time I got there the branch was closed but I was able to get in and see a friend that works there. Staff were being interviewed by the police and are grateful for the concern from everyone for their well-being," the witness said.