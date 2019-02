A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after hitting a car in Dunedin early this morning.

The crash happened in the suburb of Brockville at the intersection of Turnbull St and Brockville Rd at about 2.50am.

The motorcyclist was transported by St John to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

21/02/19 02:47: Traffic incident in Brockville , Dunedin. 1 patient to Dunedin Hospital. https://t.co/5oP7pAvSan — St John (@StJohnAlerts) February 20, 2019

The road had been blocked for a short time but has since re-opened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, police said.