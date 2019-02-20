One person is dead and five others injured following a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 at Awakino, South Waikato.

Earlier it was reported two people received critical injuries in the collision, however, police can confirm one person has died.

Two other people sustained serious injuries and another two have moderate injuries, police said.

The incident was reported to police and emergency services at 6.17pm and the serious crash unit is still in attendance and assisting with a scene examination.

Helicopters were dispatched to the scene earlier today from New Plymouth and Hamilton to assist.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area.