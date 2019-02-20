Police can now name the man who died in a crash on State Highway 2 in Waiotahe near Ōpōtiki on Monday.

He was 44-year-old Craig William Heays of Tauranga.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing but police have extended condolences to Heays' family and loved ones.

About 11.10am on Monday there were reports a truck had gone off State Highway 2 and crashed into a river near Toone and Rutana Rd's at Waiotahe.

The police dive squad recovered a body from the site about 10.10pm.

The stretch of road around the incident was closed the following day while the truck was removed.