Fears of dodgy doorknockers in the Hutt Valley have lead to a concerned resident reporting a group of evangelising Christians to police.

Inspector Jimmy McKay was parked up in the Lower Hutt suburb of Stokes Valley yesterday when the worried resident approached him for help.

"He was concerned about some people doorknocking in his street," he said.

The man was worried the doorknockers could be fraudulent - a fear that has run rampant lately as police chased down a group of men alleged to be connected to the notorious unruly British tourists.

The three men, who are due to appear in court this afternoon in Lower Hutt, are wanted in relation to a series of alleged roofing scams.

McKay said police identified the group of doorknockers in Stokes Valley, only to find they were simply a group of Christians "professing the virtues of God" and "turned out to be legitimate".

McKay said what had happened publically with the unruly tourists was making people more cautious.

"As a service we are only too happy to follow up on these suspicious characters, just in case they do have fraudulent ideals, so we encourage people to report it."

The suspected roofing scammers tend to operate through cold calls to households.

The caller would claim they're a contractor who "just happens to be in the area", Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell earlier said.

"But the reality is, they are often just out to obtain easy money and will quickly leave after starting work."

Doell said homeowners often felt pressured to hand over money.

"If you find yourself in this situation – do not engage and do not hand over any money," she said.