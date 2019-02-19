Police have revealed a body has been found at a rural location north of Dunedin.

A scene examination and formal identification process is under way after the discovery yesterday.

Meanwhile, a Lock St house is currently being examined in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair relating to a missing person reported to police on February 5 this year.

At this stage, police cannot confirm whether the two incidents are linked.

A security officer guards the Lock St crime scene. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

"We urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Lock Street area between Monday February 4 and Tuesday February 5 to call police on 03 471-4800," police said in a statement late this afternoon.

Alternatively, people could call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police expected to be able to release further details in the coming days.