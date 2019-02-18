A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway has caused a traffic jam.

The crash had blocked the left southbound lane of the motorway just before the Papakura off-ramp, leaving only one lane clear.

The NZ Transport Agency recorded the crash at 10.50am and said that, while tow trucks were on the way, the congestion in the area was getting worse.

UPDATE 11:10AM

Tow services are on route, however congestion in the area is growing. Delay your journey if possible or allow extra time. ^TP

https://t.co/LP7zw7klE2 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 18, 2019

The crash had now been cleared and both lanes were open again but congestion, which had backed up to Takanini, was still easing, the agency said.

Advertisement

The agency advised people to allow extra time for their journey.