State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki is expected to be closed today for up to four hours from 10.30am while crews work to remove a truck that crashed into a river yesterday, killing the driver.

The road closure was necessary to allow a crane to remove the truck, which went off the road about 11.10am yesterday into a river off State Highway 2 near Toone and Rutana Rds at Waiotahe.

Emergency services attend the scene where a truck crashed into a river near Opotiki with driver inside. Photo / Whakatane Beacon.

The New Zealand Transport Agency website said the truck crashed about 12km west of Opotiki, just south of the Waiotahi Garage between Toones Rd and Waiotahe Rd.

The detour route will be via Toones Rd and Waiotahe Valley Back Rd. Standard heavy vehicles will be allowed through as a one-way detour operated by stop/go traffic management.

Advertisement

The detour will add about five to 10 minutes to the drive-time. An alternative route is available by Ruatuna Rd, Ohiwa Loop Rd, Ohiwa Harbour Rd, Ohiwa Beach Rd, which will add approximately 10 to 15 minutes to the journey.

Graphic / NZME

Updates on the road closure are being posted on the New Zealand Transport Agency website.



A police media spokeswoman said it was unlikely the name of the driver would be released this morning and was more likely to be released later today or tomorrow.

The police dive squad recovered the driver's body yesterday about 10pm.