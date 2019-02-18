Waitemata Police is appealing to the public for sightings or information in relation to missing man Tony Karaman.

In a statement, police said they and Karaman's family have concerns for his welfare following his disappearance on February 7.

The 54-year-old was last seen at Westgate Shopping Centre wearing a black jersey and black trousers with black and white shoes.

Karaman was reported missing from the Kumeu area, northwest of Auckland city.

He is described as 188cm in height and of stocky build. Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 488 9754.