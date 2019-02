The Waitakere District Court was evacuated today after a white powder was found.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the West Auckland courthouse at about 2.20pm to assist Fire and Emergency staff.

The building was evacuated as a precaution but the matter has now been resolved, they said.

The substance was found to not be suspicious.

The New Zealand Defence Force's explosive ordnance disposal team had also been notified, police said.

The building will reopen.