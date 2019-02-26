

They were born together, went to school together, worked the same jobs together, live together and now they have joined Rotorua police together.

Twins Bronwyn Allen and Kylie Cardon are new constables at Rotorua police and both are beaming with excitement about their new careers.

The 36-year-olds, descended from Tūhourangi and Ngāti Pikiao, have spent almost the past two decades working in hospitality and event styling.

Although not identical twins, their similarities are already causing confusion for some police staff - making it a good thing they will not be on the same section (a police policy for family members).

Allen said they naturally worried about each other - a comment which quickly followed with both saying at the same time "we have got each other's backs".

Born and bred in Rotorua, the twins went to Sunset Primary, Westbrook School, Sunset Intermediate and Rotorua Girls' High School before working at the Novotel Rotorua.

After five-and-a-half years, Allen left to work for Event Impressions, a Rotorua-based event styling and decor company that has offices in Auckland. Cardon followed her sister and ran the Auckland office for a period.

The twins spent nearly 14 years working for the company, travelling the country helping to style and theme events.

When Event Impressions was named Westpac Rotorua Business Excellence Awards Supreme Winner last year, the twins were credited in the owners' acceptance speech as playing a big part to help grow the business.

Twins Kylie Cardon (left) and Bronwyn Allen have always done everything together - including embarking on their new police careers. Photo / Stephen Parker

A flatmate joining police piqued their interest in the career, so they signed up to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's 36-week introductory course which prepped them for New Zealand Police College.

Cardon started her four months training in March last year and Allen went in August - making it the longest period they had been apart.

Cardon said she found it particularly hard being without her sister and husband - even though he works in Australia.

"You are in this big massive bubble of full-on training and it puts you in situations you're not comfortable with. For the first two to three weeks I didn't think I'd make it but everyone feels the same way being away from family and support systems."

Cardon is now on a frontline section and Allen is with the Traffic Alcohol Group, which does Bay of Plenty-wide drink-driving checkpoints.

Allen said being a bit older and having people skills had already helped them both.

"We know how to talk to people and that goes a long way in the police," Allen said.

Cardon said being a Māori woman was also comforting for some victims.

Having the ability to work different roles in future appealed to them, with sudden deaths and coronial inquiries appealing to Allen and forensics appealing to Cardon.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi said he talked to the twins a couple of years ago while they were packing up an event.

"They were lovely and I asked them if they ever thought about joining the police. Next thing I see them at the wānanga course."

Pewhairangi described them as being "outstanding people" and he hoped they had long careers in the New Zealand Police.

"I love the attitude and energy they bring to make Rotorua a great place. They will be gold because they care about people and that's what we want."