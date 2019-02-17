Sarah Pauline Louise Mayne has been named by police as the woman who was found dead in Whairepo Lagoon yesterday morning.

In a statement, Wellington Police said they are still treating the 48-year-old's death as unexplained and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Police would particularly like to speak to anyone who was around the wooden boardwalks on the city side of Whairepo Lagoon from 9pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

The body of a woman was found in Whairepo Lagoon, near Frank Kitts Park in the central city.

"This area is between Frank Kitts Park and Te Papa on the Wellington Waterfront," the statement said.

"If anyone has any information about Ms Mayne's death, or saw her around this time they are encouraged to contact the Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Ms Mayne's next-of-kin and family have been informed and Police are working towards establishing the cause, as well as events that lead to her death."

Her body was found in the water near Frank Kitts Park at 10.55am yesterday and the body was taken from the scene around 11.30am.

Mayne's next-of-kin and family have been informed. Photo / via Facebook

A local kaumatua performed a blessing of the Whairepo Lagoon area at 4pm yesterday.