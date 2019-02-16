A large scrub fire near Five Mile Bay, in the Taupo area, has forced the evacuation of a nearby campsite.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daniel Nicholson said at least 10 fire appliances are working to get the blaze under control.

The fire had originally broken out earlier this afternoon.

Attending fire crews had somewhat managed to dampen the flames, but it had since reignited and grown bigger.

"We have evacuated a campsite nearby," Nicholson said.

There were no reports of damage to houses in the area.

Firefighters had come from Taupo and Tokoroa among other nearby towns.