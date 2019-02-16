Fancy cruising along a lake, beer in hand while sitting in a hot spa?

Auckland man Marcus Crawford has created the ultimate Kiwi summer toy after a chat, beers and subtle challenge from his flatmate.

It's seen him build a 6m long, 1200kg barge kitted out with cosy couches at each end, a hot tub, sound system and even lighting.

The idea was spurred by visits to a lake - a secret spot he doesn't want to divulge - that also boasted a hot springs.

"That was the reason why it was our favourite place was to have that and chill out there at the end [of the day]. I was thinking about it and having a couple of beers with my flatmates and said it would be pretty good to have a spa pool wherever we went on our lake trips."

His flatmate responded with the comment: "it would be pretty cool if you did it".

"I sort of took that as a challenge and I thought you know what, I know exactly what you're saying, you're saying it's a good idea and I won't follow through with it, so I'm just going to do it to prove that I'll do it."

It then escalated from just a spa pool that floated in the water to being put on a barge, surrounded by bench seating, storage, pumps and music.

"It was just a small idea that basically escalated over a challenge from one of my flatmates."

The group managed to fit nine people in the spa on New Year's Eve on Lake Tarawera. Photo / Supplied

Despite no trial, there were no issues with the barge on its maiden voyage or any other trip since hitting the water. Photo / Supplied

Crawford, who has a background in construction, then set himself the task of having to complete it in time for their New Year's trip to Lake Tarawera - about eight or 10 weeks away.

After a few 12 and 14 hour days, including on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, about $10,000 worth of materials and countless other man hours, the project was completed.

"It was a mission, it just seemed like it was never going to end. There was always stuff there to be finished and it was getting a bit disheartening near the end but we soldiered through and got it knocked out and it was worth every hour we spent on it."

The floating hot tub features multiple pumping systems, hot water gas califont, 1500w Fusion marine grade sound system with mood lighting, and a four stroke 3kv generator with three house batteries. This combined with a 8hp Honda 4stroke outboard, all controlled from an arm rest mounted control panel.

The barge isn't designed to travel fast or far - it's a cruiser, he said.

The barge is built from plywood and decking timber and is 6.50 metres long. Photo / Supplied

Two massive, long polystyrene blocks, pictured to the left of the barge, help keep it afloat. Photo / Supplied

"You never really set a destination you just go 'oh let's cruise around and see where we end up and have a good time while we're doing it and when we get back, we get back."

The plumbing system meant water can be pumped straight from the lake and into the tub using a built-in transfer pump mounted on the base of the pontoon taking about 20 minutes to fill.

On completion, the barge was towed down to Lake Tarawera and its maiden voyage went without a hitch. In fact it went so well, they discovered they could fit nine people in the spa and 10 people around on the barge.

As for why he's selling it, the 32-year-old said they made good use of it over summer but as he had other projects needing attention - and money - it was time to pass it on to someone or a company that could put it to good use.

"I've just got other projects I want to get done, it's just taking up a bit of room at home. As enjoyable as it was to take away, it would be better suited if it was just at a bach. If we had a bach to keep it at, I would probably keep it forever.

"It's a pretty big thing to tow around and we live in Auckland and it would be no good in the salt water. The closest place we could take it would be somewhere like Karapiro."

* Anyone after more information or buying it can check out his TradeMe listing.