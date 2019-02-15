One person is dead after a truck crashed and rolled off a bridge near Ashburton.

The driver of the truck died at the scene of the crash on Maronan Road, Lismore, southwest of Ashburton.

No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services including police, fire, ambulance and urban search and rescue (USAR) were called to the scene around 5.45pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crossan said multiple fire crews from Ashburton, Mayfield and Timaru were sent to the scene.



"A team from USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) are also out there to see if there is some way they can assist lifting the truck," she said.

The serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash.