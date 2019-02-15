Auckland commuters are set to be hit by delays with southbound train services set to terminate at Manukau station after a person died at the Takanini crossing.

Police would not comment further on the incident at the Taka St railway crossing.

However, Auckland Transport has confirmed Taka St is now closed at the crossing and that train services will be affected.

All Southern Line services will now terminate at Manukau station until further notice.

"Both the Eastern and Southern Lines will run at a 20 minute frequency," AT said in a tweet.

"At Manukau passengers can use buses to travel further south. More updates to follow."

