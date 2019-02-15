A man has been caught on video walking down the middle of an Auckland motorway.

The dashcam footage briefly shows the man strolling down the median strip of the Northwestern Motorway beside the centre barrier.

Facebook user Trish Dee posted the video to the Motorway Community group earlier today, writing that she needed to do a double take as she zoomed past in her car just before the Great North Rd turn-off.

The person walks down the motorway.
Commenters expressed their worry and shock in posts under the video.

Comment has been sought from police.

