Weekday lifeguard patrols have been reinstated on Tauranga beaches from today after a series of off-duty rescues.

Chase Calahane, Surf Life Saving New Zealand eastern region lifesaving manager, said off duty lifeguards made an estimated 22 rescues this week, as hot weather continued to draw swimmers to Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa beaches.

He said last weekend's heavy surf had eased somewhat but the 1m swell that remained was still producing strong rips as well as wave faces at head height.

There was also a "gutter" running along the beach from Tay St to Pāpāmoa that was catching some swimmers out as it looked shallow but dropped off into a hole.

"It is quite deceptive."

Weekday patrols by paid professional lifeguards were over for the summer, but have been reinstated for a week from today.

Calahane said Tauranga City Council had provided funding for six lifeguards.

They would do patrols from Mount Maunganui to Pāpāmoa, alerting swimmers to dangers and keeping an eye out for people in trouble.

Their hours would fluctuate, he said, but they would generally be around between 1pm and 8pm, when people were taking a dip after school or work.

The continuing need for further professional patrols would be reviewed in a week.

Calahane said there would be the usual voluntary patrols at Mount Maunganui, Omanu and Pāpāmoa this weekend. He advised swimmers to use them.

"If in doubt, stay out of the water."