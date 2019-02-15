When 11-year-old Leon painted the picture above, he could never have expected it would go viral and be admired by people all over the world.

Out of the devastation he witnessed, Leon created something beautiful, a tribute to all those caught in the flames, fighting the raging fire.

The painting was shared to the Nelson Snippets Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon and has since gone viral, with more than 9000 likes and nearly 2000 shares in just a couple of days.

Cheree Fenemor, the proud mum, told the Herald the family is "amazed" at Leon's viral fame.

"He's very surprised and pretty proud, but not too fazed," she said.

The boy has received numerous offers for the painting but does not want to part with it. Instead, his mum is investigating the option of having prints done that can then be sold to raise funds for those affected by the bush fire.

"We've just felt so much for everybody affected," she said.

According to the mum, the family, who live in Stoke, were helping out the crews fighting the blaze, delivering food.

"Leon loves aviation and spends a lot of time at the airport," his mum said.

That's where he witnessed the scene he later painted. On Sunday afternoon, by the airport, Leon watched the helicopters fighting the blaze return to the airport with their monsoon buckets.

Leon's family is working to create some prints they can use to raise funds for the victims of the fire. Photo / Facebook

He watched them land, went home and painted the picture in a few hours.

The image caught the attention of people all over the world, including Fire and Emergency in Nelson, who asked if the image was for sale so they could have it in their office.

That wasn't the only offer to purchase the painting.

"I am the controller of Tasman 4175 fire crew. It would be a pleasure to put a copy of this in our fire station any chance you'll sell copies?" someone else posted.

Numerous people suggested creating prints so the artwork could be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

"Wow! What a very talented young man. I bet the firefighters and helicopter pilots would love framed copies of this to hang in their stations/offices. I agree with others - print copies as a fundraiser," someone commented.

Hi. I just wanted to share this painting of the Nelson fires that was done by Leon who is 11 years old. Posted by Nelson Snippets on Tuesday, 12 February 2019

"That is absolutely amazing ... unbelievable that an 11-year-old did this! Such talent. Leon ... don't ever stop your artwork kiddo," another Facebook user added.