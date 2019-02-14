A truck driver is in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after suffering a medical event and crashing on State Highway 5 last night.

Emergency services, including fire units from Taupo and Napier were called to the scene, just before the Tarawera cafe at 5.40pm.

An air ambulance transported the man, in his 60s, to hospital.

The crash closed the road, approximately 50km out of Napier, heading to Taupo for several hours.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the truck appeared to have crashed and rolled.

It was anticipated the road would be closed for five hours as diesel and fish was spilt all over the road and for the truck and trailer to be craned off. It was reopened at 8.10pm last night, the spokesman said.