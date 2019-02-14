A man has died after driving head on into a truck during a police pursuit in Hawkes Bay.

Police had been trying to find the man most of the day after concerns were raised about his welfare.

At 9.40pm police located his vehicle on State Highway 5 at Eskdale and they signalled for him to stop.

He did not and a pursuit was initiated.

"After a short period of time the vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming truck," said Hawke's Bay Acting Area Commander Inspector Jeanette Park.

"The driver of that vehicle — a silver Mitsubishi stationwagon — died at the scene."

Park said the man's next-of-kin have been notified.

"On behalf of police, I would like to extend sympathies and sincere condolences to his family and friends," she said.

"An outcome like this is the last thing anyone wants to see.

"Police conduct a constant risk assessment during events of this nature, which are inherently fast-moving and unpredictable.

"The circumstances surrounding the pursuit and the crash are being investigated so I am unable to release further details, but I can assure you this event will be investigated thoroughly, both by Police and by the Independent Police Conduct Authority."

Park said police will release the name of the driver as soon as possible.

The truck driver was not injured.