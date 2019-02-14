Auckland commuters are in for a rough morning, with some cancelled train services and a bus strike adding to rush-hour traffic woes.

Auckland's southern motorway could feel extra chocker this morning, with train services in Pukekohe cancelled.

Auckland Transport said at 6.50am train services between Pukekohe and Papakura were cancelled due to a track fault.

Alternative transport was being arranged.

Advertisement

TRACK FAULT AFFECTING SERVICES BETWEEN PUKEKOHE AND PAPAKURA



UPDATE 1 - 6:50AM: Train services between Pukekohe and Papakura are cancelled until further notice due to a track fault near Pukekohe. Alternative transport is being arranged. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/C27QOuaUls — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, some bus services would not be operating in Onehunga this morning due to a bus strike "without notice".

Auckland Transport said the affected buses included numbers 22, 24, 25, 27, 30, 68, 670 and 295.