When most people go to the airport or move house they tend to stuff their car full of bags and important items.

But for one Auckland resident, he decided he'd risk losing his whole load of luggage in the name of embracing cheap modern-day public transport.

Instead of catching an Uber or taxi to his destination, one man was filmed brilliantly carrying five bags of luggage while riding a Lime Scooter.

Footage shows the rider making a brave public transport dash near the corner of Customs St East and Britomart Place in Downtown Auckland today.

Onlookers were stunned as they watched the man expertly balancing his luggage while weaving in and out of pedestrians and up the road.

When you don't have a car but have luggage to move... Photo / Supplied

It is not known if the man reached his destination unscathed or if his luggage suffered any casualties.

Meanwhile, daring footage emerged yesterday showing the moment a "daredevil" rides into the Auckland Viaduct from the wharf on a Lime scooter after he was paid to do it for $1000.

The video of the stunt, which was shared on Instagram on Tuesday, shows a shirtless man riding along the Auckland road before taking a leap of faith into the viaduct, leaving the Lime scooter to bomb in the water with him.

The man told Stuff that his friend paid him $1000 to do it.

The anonymous man appears to work in club promotions and as a host.

Since Wednesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 2000 times.

A Lime spokeswoman said the behaviour in the video did not "reflect Lime's rider community".

"The majority of our riders respect Lime's products because they love the service we provide," she said.

According to Lime's terms and conditions, if a scooter is vandalised, lost or broken, then the user who unlocked it is liable to pay a fine costing up to US$1500 (NZ$2299).

ACC has paid out $200,000 for e-scooter-related injuries in the past few months.