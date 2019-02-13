Drugs, guns and cash as well as a plethora of stolen property - including a priceless 100 year-old artefact and war medals - were recovered by police during a raid on a Thames property.

A 33-year-old man is now set to appear in the Thames District Court today facing a variety of charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Ambler, Waikato Eastern Area Criminal Investigations Manager, said methamphetamine and a significant amount of cannabis was located.

Four firearms, including three shotguns and a large array of ammunition, and more than $9500 cash was also seized.

The recovered artefact had been stolen in a burglary of a Te Arapipi Rd property in early January 2019.

"While the search continued, we found a large amount of stolen property, also from recent burglaries in the Thames Area. Property included a quad bike, a lawn mower, builders tools including grinders, nail guns, air compressors, chainsaws and hand tools, fishing rods and two wooden planter boxes recently stolen from outside the Ngātea Pub.

"Also recovered were a range of medals including World War I medals and old coins, as well and a hand-carved Māori adze."

Ambler praised his officers for their investigative work as well as the community for noticing suspicious activity.

"We would to thank the community for their help and for speaking out when they saw activity that they knew wasn't right.

"This is a great example of the community working together with some smart police work to take out criminals.

"We are committed to reducing the supply of drugs and reducing criminal offending. This is a significant result for the new year and will have a positive impact on reducing harm as we head into 2019."

DSS Ambler encouraged people to continue to contact police about those involved in the supply of drugs, or accumulating wealth and assets with no apparent legitimate means.

"If you, or someone you know, is using drugs, you can seek help by contacting your local GP, by ringing the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or texting 8681 seven days a week to speak to a trained counsellor.

"Anyone who wishes to give information anonymously can do so by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."