A police officer was rushing to a job when the car he was driving crashed into the back of a ute and trailer on the corner of Hall and Kent streets in Hamilton.

The Police car crashed at about 6.45pm, knocking the front bumper on to the road and causing minor damage to the trailer it smashed into.

A witness to the crash said the police car appeared to be on its way to an incident as it had its flashing lights on and siren blaring when it hit the back of a trailer being towed by a white Ford Ranger.

The Police car was heading towards Dinsdale and appeared to be trying to overtake two cars in front of it by moving into the right hand turning lane at the traffic lights near the Frankton overbridge when it misjudged the space and hit the trailer, the witness said.

No one was hurt and another police car also racing to a job stopped a few moments later to assist.

NZ Police have been approached for comment.