The police say a baby was found dead in Motueka last night.

Emergency services were called to a property in Memorial Drive around 8:40 last night.

A 5-month-old baby was found dead at the scene, the police said.

A 41-year-old woman was also located at the address with serious injuries. The woman was flown to Nelson Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Advertisement

Police are continuing the scene examination today and are speaking with someone in relation to the death.

No charges have been laid but the police said they are not seeking anyone else.