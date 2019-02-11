A major in the New Zealand Army has been killed in a crash in Australia.

Major Aaron Couchman was off duty and cycling in Canberra on Saturday morning when he was involved in a crash, the New Zealand Defence Force said.

Chief of Army Major General John Boswell said Couchman was a proud and determined officer.

"As a man he embodied drive and professionalism," Boswell said.

Advertisement

"He was a good bloke, a friend and mentor to many. He will be sorely missed by those of us fortunate enough to have known him."

Couchman joined the army in 1990. He had been posted to HQ Joint Operations Command in Canberra and had previously held senior positions at the Training and Doctrine Command in Waiouru.

Boswell said the focus now was on supporting Couchman's family.

"Our thoughts and our full support are with Aaron's family, friends and colleagues," he said.