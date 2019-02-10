One person is in a critical condition after an assault near the Stortford Lodge BP in Hastings.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said police wanted to speak to anyone who had witnessed the alleged Maraekakaho Rd assault about 10.55pm on Sunday.

A cordon surrounded a picnic table outside the BP petrol station on Monday morning while a scene examination took place.

A police guard was at the scene.

Police were speaking with one person and are not seeking any others, Foster said.

A BP spokeswoman said staff were assisting police in their investigation following the incident.

As the investigation was ongoing, she said they were unable to provide any further detail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More to come.