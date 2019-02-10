Hot, hot, hot weather is here to stay in the North Island with places in the central North Island predicted to reach up to 30C.

And while the North Island continues to bask in mid to high 20C temperatures, the South Island's weather will be patchy and much colder.

MetService shift meteorologist Ravi Kandula said Cyclone Neil that had been predicted to hit Fiji would not make its presence felt in New Zealand - leaving the North Island to its warm dry weather.

"It's been downgraded to just a low now, so it's nothing spectacular. Looking forward, there's no significant rainfall for the next week. There's a holding high and Neil is not expected to approach New Zealand."

The rain hanging over Gisborne would clear by Monday morning leaving the North Island to warm, dry weather all week.

Whanganui, Wellington, Taupo, Rotorua would all reach mid to high 20Cs this weeek with Taumaranui expected to be the hottest place in the country reaching 30C, Kandula said.

Northland's dry run would continue with a high of 28C, Auckland 27C, Hamilton 29C and Tauranga also 30C.

The South Island faces a wetter week hitting Fiordland and gradually moving up the rest of the west coast of the South Island tomorrow.

There was a short reprieve from rain on Tuesday before another front hit the west of the South Island on Wednesday and Thursday. The east of the South Island would be mainly fine.

Christchurch would dip to 26C midweek, Dunedin 22C, Blenheim 32C and Nelson 27C.

Kandula said the firefighters battling the raging Nelson fires would face similar conditions with moderate northerlies and seabreeze conditions continuing through to tomorrow.