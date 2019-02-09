Key Points:

The fire has taken control of 2100ha, with a 27km perimeter.

2500 to 3000 people have been evacuated.

170 homes were on standby to evacuate overnight.

Fire crews have prepared all they can for the stronger winds forecast in Tasman this afternoon where a massive blaze has burned since Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller John Sutton said the fire was active last night but the weather conditions for control efforts were favourable with light winds.

"It's moving very, very slowly," he said at a press conference this morning.

"We now predict with the current fire it will take six hours for that fire to burn to the river flats from where it is."

Sutton said the fire was less than 10km away from Wakefield.

The river flat area was a double-edged sword, if the fire moved there it was the best opportunity to put it out but if it had strong wind behind it they would not be able to put firefighters in front of the moving blaze, he said.

"It's not contained."

"I am worried about tomorrow, to be honest," he said.

Crews were in a good position today "strategically" but were in the "hands of the god" when it came to the wind.

Today was vital, he said.

At the moment 20km winds gusting up to 30km were predicted today, he said.

They had managed to get through that yesterday, he said.

Inspector Zane Hooper, Acting Tasman District Commander said SH6 remained closed with limited access.

"We are constantly reviewing the closure of state highway 6."

Overnight there were a large number of patrols bolstered by the NZ defence force in affected areas, he said.

Kevin Kim, from the NZ Defence force, said people needed to use the traffic diversion in place.

"We are currently prioritising safety of the community."

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence incident controller Roger Ball said there was still no end to the state of emergency in sight.

Ball said he could not speculate on when it would end.

The situation was dynamic and there remained a threat to life and properties, he said

More than 1000 properties had been evacuated affecting about 2500 people, he said.

Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne said for people that are away, it can be hard to imagine how dry the conditions are and how dangerous it is.

"The fire can change very quickly," he said.

"We are still in a volatile situation."

Civil Defence earlier announced it had put a ban on certain activities in part of the Nelson Tasman region in order to reduce the fire risk as a large blaze continues to rage.

Controller Rob Smith announced this morning that those using certain types of outdoor machinery would need to hold off because "one spark could be enough to cause a fire in these conditions".

Farmers, contractors and anyone using such machinery in Nelson and the Waimea and Motueka valleys will need to defer their activities because of the extreme fire danger.

The directive was issued under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act and the following high-risk activities are prohibited in the defined area for the duration of the State of Emergency.

• Prohibited activities include those where metal meets stone: mowing, discing, harrowing, stump grinding and cultivation.

• Outdoor activities that can generate sparks or fire are also prohibited, and include gas cutting, welding, angle grinding, and all use of chainsaws and scrub/bar cutters.

• Commercial forest harvesting activities are also to cease, but provision can be made for the loading and mobilising of harvested material from landings.

Smith said he was mindful this would cause some inconvenience, but it was an essential precaution to help prevent more fires during the current period of extreme fire danger.

A helicopter using a monsoon bucket fighting the Tasman bush fires near Wakefield, Nelson. Photo / Leon Menzies

"We are not expecting this directive to limit activities where there is adequate [pressurised] fire control available, or those activities not generating fire risk such as horticultural spraying or feeding stock," he said.

"Landowners should be aware that many activities on land can cause fires and people should take action and be aware of what constitutes good fire management protocol.

"For example, not parking vehicles on long, dry grass, disposing of cigarette butts inside your car, mowing domestic lawns, and making sure electric fences are not arcing.

"We will be talking with Federated Farmers and other industry groups and local contractors to enlist their co-operation."

The prohibition will be reviewed on Tuesday, when the present Civil Defence-declared emergency is reviewed.

The announcement comes after an estimated 170 houses were asked to prepare to evacuate in the Wai-iti area, just south of Wakefield, last night.

Rural firefighter Dave Houston manning a pump on the fringes of the Tasman bush fires at Teapot Valley near Nelson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

They join a mass movement that has already displaced about 2500 to 3000 people - as the fire has taken control of 2100ha, with a 27km perimeter.

As of 11.30pm yesterday there were still active hotspots continue to hamper efforts for re-entry in Eves Valley, and an active fire area in Pigeon Valley. Teapot Valley was said to be a matter of priority for this morning.

"The priority for this operation remains protection of life and public safety," Civil Defence said.

Anyone preparing to evacuate was asked to find any house pets and bring them inside,

leave cellphones on and charged, prepare essential items such as food, clothing and medication, and ensure their vehicle had enough fuel for the return trip.

Speaking yesterday, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence incident controller Roger Ball said there was no end to the state of emergency in sight.

"There is no prospect in the immediate future of that declaration ending."

The Nelson fire seen after a flare-up near Wakefield on Thursday. Photo / Aimee Jules

The situation was dynamic and there remained a threat to life and properties, he said.

State Highway 6 also remains closed and the Defence Force continues to run escorted convoys.

Civil Defence said for a cordon to open, several conditions must be met, including that it must be safe to enter and entry will not inhibit any fire fighting operation, and there must be available personnel to monitor current fire activity.

Fire and Emergency must also be confident it can provide operational response if an emergency occurs, while not compromising the main firefighting effort.

MPI and SPCA praise efforts

MPI and the SPCA are praising the efforts of staff and the many volunteers involved in the animal welfare response to the Tasman fires.

"With over 200 lifestyle blocks in the fire-affected area of Tasman District, the animal welfare effort has been widely spread and the support has been very strong," MPI response manager Charlotte Austin said.

"Where possible, animals are being tended to in place, which is less stressful for them. Crews are working behind the cordon where they can, taking food and water and in some cases bringing animals back to the Richmond Showgrounds."

One of three farms in the area had its 150 cows and 50 calves moved to a less vulnerable part of the farm. From another property, 10 pigs and piglets were rescued and taken to the showgrounds. Household pets have also been taken there.

"We re-visited Redwood Valley yesterday when cordons were briefly opened to residents. We are confident that every one of the animals still in place in the valley has been accounted for, fed and watered, and is in a good state," Austin said.

Austin said people could be reassured there were teams on the ground focused on the welfare of animals and people.

"This is an incredibly worrying time for animal owners in the affected areas. They are desperately concerned for their animals and livestock, and we are, too.

"Our people are dedicated to the welfare of animals and we will give our all to ensure their protection, but we cannot put human safety or resources dedicated to fighting the fire at risk."

• Anyone who is worried about animals whether inside the cordon, or anywhere near the fires, should phone 0800 008 333.