One Ticket has won both Lotto Division One and Powerball in tonight's draw - meaning it's worth $8 million.

And while nobody scored all four Strike Four numbers, the must-win prize rolled down to see 119 players each take home $6,517 for Strike 3.

The winning $8 million ticket was bought online by a player in Auckland.

The numbers were 1, 4, 24, 25, 26, 37.

The bonus ball was 9 and the Powerball 7.