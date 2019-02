Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Nikita Thomson was last seen on January 23.

Whanganui police said they had concerns for her safety and asked anyone with information about where she was to contact them.

Whanganui Police are concerned for the safety of 15 Year old Nikita THOMSON who hasn't been seen since 23 January.... Posted by Manawatu, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Police on Friday, 8 February 2019

Call police on (06) 351 3600 and refer to file number 190123/7468.