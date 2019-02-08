Tens of thousands of fans have begun descending on Auckland's Eden Park as the second match in New Zealand's Twenty20 double header against India swings into action.

With the White Ferns already on the field and the Black Caps set to follow in their clash against India, the crowd is already building to what is expected to be sellout of more than 41,000 fans.

Tim Seifert batting in the first T20 clash against India in Wellington earlier this week. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

New Zealand Cricket says the last of the match day tickets were snapped up by 1pm, while Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner says the crowd could turn out to be bigger than the 41,279 fans that attended the 2015 Cricket World Cup semifinal.

The early sold out sign left Auckland's Indian Association complaining that not enough international matches had been scheduled in the super city to satisfy the demand of the powerhouse nation's fanatical fans.

It also prompted Eden Park organisers to urge fans to leave early and catch public transport if possible as travel on trains is free for those with tickets to the game.

The White Ferns bowled their first ball of the day at 3pm, while the first shot is due to be fired in the men's clash at 7pm.

"Fans should arrive early, with a hat and sunscreen, to soak up the atmosphere," an Eden Park spokeswoman said.

"A variety of food offerings dedicated to Indian culture will be available for purchase, including that of legendary local South Indian restaurant Satya."

Fans intending to bring a musical instrument to add to the atmosphere are asked to register on the New Zealand Cricket website.

Those already in the stands at the White Fern game are basking under clear skies and a comfortable 22C with no rain expected for the rest of the night, according to the MetService.

Motorists travelling near Eden Park should be warned there will be road closures and parking restrictions in the area.

Walters Rd, Cricket Av, Bellwood Av and Reimers Av are now closed and will remain sealed off until midnight.

Sandringham Rd, Rossmay Tce, Altham Av, Onslow Tce, Kowhai Av, Marlborough St and Raleigh St will all be closed from 9pm until midnight.

Parking restrictions are now in place on Sandringham Rd, Walters Rd, Burnley Tce, Altham Av, McDonald St, Morningside Dr, Onslow Rd and Cricket Av through until 11pm.

The only question remaining to be seen is whether the streams of fanatical fans in blue supporting India outnumber the support for the local teams.